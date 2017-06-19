Driver rescued from floodwater by Sag...

Driver rescued from floodwater by Saginaw Township firefighters

15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Saginaw Township Fire Department arrived around 11 a.m. to Center Road and West Michigan Avenue to find a driver with their car stuck in the flooded intersection. A deluge of rain has caused massive flooding in the area.

Read more at MLive.com.

Chicago, IL

