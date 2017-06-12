Does Michigan hate electric cars? Buy...

Does Michigan hate electric cars? Buyers, drivers challenged by myriad factors

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: GreenCarReports

The Great Lakes State is a global hub of automotive technology, the bulk of it centered around internal-combustion engines. If you want to buy or drive an electric car in Michigan, however, the odds appear to be stacked against you at the moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 1 hr Trump is a joke 8,649
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC