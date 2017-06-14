Dodgers prospect Angel German continues shutout streak, earns Loons win

The Great Lakes Loons reliever threw 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief to earn his first win of the season in a 3-1 Great Lakes win over the Whitecaps. In 17 1/3 innings this season, the 21-year-old right-hander has allowed nine hits and eight walks, striking out 25. The 6-foot-4 pitcher from the Dominican Republic has two saves and has allowed a .158 batting average.

