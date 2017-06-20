DNR honors officer who rescued shoele...

DNR honors officer who rescued shoeless, 10-year-old boy from Lake Michigan ice

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Michigan DNR has honored a conservation officer who rescued a scared, shoeless, 10-year-old from icy Lake Michigan in February. CO Patrick Hartsig, who has been with the DNR for two years, received the Lifesaving Award during the regular meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Houghton earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 1 hr Silent Echo 8,633
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) May 31 Wideglide 107
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC