DNR honors officer who rescued shoeless, 10-year-old boy from Lake Michigan ice
The Michigan DNR has honored a conservation officer who rescued a scared, shoeless, 10-year-old from icy Lake Michigan in February. CO Patrick Hartsig, who has been with the DNR for two years, received the Lifesaving Award during the regular meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Houghton earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Silent Echo
|8,633
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC