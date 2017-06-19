Dimitri Douglas commits to Michigan State Spartans
Douglas, who is ranked as the No. 130 offensive tackle in the country by 247 Sports, picked Michigan State while holding offers from Northern Illinois, East Carolina, Buffalo, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Bowling Green among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Only Colors.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Spartacus the cra...
|8,658
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC