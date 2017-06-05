Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne stages ...

Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne stages annual Civil War Days

Historic Fort Wayne, a military star-shaped fort along the Detroit River, holds its annual Civil War Days weekend Saturday and Sunday. Among the highlights are costumed interpreters portraying politicians of the era: President Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Sen. Jacob Howard and Michigan Gov. Austin Blair.

