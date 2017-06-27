Deputies: Mother locks 11-year-old in car, sets it on fire...
LASALLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities arrested a 48-year-old woman on Tuesday after she was accused of binding her 11-year-old son's wrists, locking him in a car and setting it on fire at a Michigan cemetery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|8,719
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|20 hr
|Well
|10
|Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To...
|Jun 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Is he single
|Jun 23
|ishe
|1
|Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story
|Jun 23
|News
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC