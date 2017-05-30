Dems eyeing governorship seek lessons from 2014, 2016 losses
ADVANCE FOR JUNE 4 AND THEREAFTER- FILE- In an Oct. 12, 2014 file photo, Michigan Senate Democratic Leader Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media following a town hall meeting in Detroit. Democratic gubernatorial candidates and contenders who might join the race say they want to take lessons learned from the party's disappointing losses in Michigan's last two election cycles and use them to win in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|Jun 1
|Tm Cln
|8,628
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC