Court: University of Michigan can ban...

Court: University of Michigan can ban guns on campus

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Michigan Lawyers Weekly

The University of Michigan can ban guns on its campuses, the state appeals court said, rejecting arguments that the school is stepping on turf controlled by the Legislature. In a 2-1 decision, the court said a 2001 ban doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Lawyers Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Jun 1 Tm Cln 8,628
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) May 31 Wideglide 107
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,595,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC