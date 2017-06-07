Court: University of Michigan can ban guns on campus
The University of Michigan can ban guns on its campuses, the state appeals court said, rejecting arguments that the school is stepping on turf controlled by the Legislature. In a 2-1 decision, the court said a 2001 ban doesn't violate the U.S. Constitution.
