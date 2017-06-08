Cops: Michigan man upset about onions in food threatens eatery owner

A Michigan man, apparently upset because his food included onions, is jailed on charges he made drunken threats to shoot the owner of a Pittsburgh restaurant before exposing himself. Forty-three-year-old Yuba Sharma, of Rochester, remained in the Allegheny County Jail Thursday on charges of terroristic threats, indecent exposure, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

