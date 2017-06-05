Clump of severe storms that could pro...

Clump of severe storms that could produce tornadoes, high winds may hit part of Michigan

Chance of severe wind gusts in a line of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, June 11, 2017. Northwest Lower Michigan and much of the Upper Peninsula have a 15 percent chance of isolated severe thunderstorm wind gusts.

