Brad Hawkins could be a major steal, or a project, at any position for Michigan

A 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Camden, New Jersey, Hawkins was initially supposed to be a part of Michigan's 2016 recruiting class as a wide receiver. That didn't work out, as Hawkins - who waited through the summer for clearance from the NCAA Eligibility Center - opted to spend a year at a prep school in Connecticut before taking another shot at college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.