Bills would overhaul Michigan smoking laws
A bill introduced by Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, would hike the legal smoking age from 18 to 21. It would also prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes, chew, cigars, pipes and hookahs to those under 21. Companion legislation sponsored by Democrats and Republicans, including Rep. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, would also ban tobacco vending machines and cigarette sales by mail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|4 hr
|Finn
|4
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|16 hr
|Tm Cln
|8,640
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC