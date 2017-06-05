Bills would overhaul Michigan smoking laws

A bill introduced by Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, would hike the legal smoking age from 18 to 21. It would also prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes, chew, cigars, pipes and hookahs to those under 21. Companion legislation sponsored by Democrats and Republicans, including Rep. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, would also ban tobacco vending machines and cigarette sales by mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.