Bill calls to change adult prosecution age from 17 to 18 in Michigan

Both lawmakers and court administrators agree that 17-year-olds make irrational and sometimes unlawful decisions but the question remains; should they pay the same price for their mistakes as adults? State Representative Peter Lucido says he is working to get a bill passed calling for lawmakers to make big changes on how they charge juveniles in Michigan. "You see in this state, you can't buy cigarettes at 17. You can't enlist in the military at 17," says Rep. Lucido.

