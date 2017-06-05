Biggby Coffee trying out Nitro Coffee...

Biggby Coffee trying out Nitro Coffee at 7 West Michigan locations

3 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Nitro Coffee is cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen gas and poured from a tap, which creates a creamy, stout-like effect. It's popular served over ice, and is available straight -- or with syrups, sauces and milk.

