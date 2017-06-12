Biff Poggi reportedly leaving Michigan for prep job in Baltimore
Per a report from PressBoxOnline, Poggi -- Michigan's special advisor/associate head coach -- is returning to the prep ranks in Baltimore. Poggi left his previous high school head coaching job at Gilman in Baltimore after 19 seasons to work with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines' program in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Chilli J
|8,650
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Jun 11
|Wideglide
|108
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC