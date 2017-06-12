Biff Poggi reportedly leaving Michiga...

Biff Poggi reportedly leaving Michigan for prep job in Baltimore

10 hrs ago

Per a report from PressBoxOnline, Poggi -- Michigan's special advisor/associate head coach -- is returning to the prep ranks in Baltimore. Poggi left his previous high school head coaching job at Gilman in Baltimore after 19 seasons to work with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines' program in 2016.

