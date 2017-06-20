Berko: Just can't recommend investing...

Berko: Just can't recommend investing in General Motors

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

Dear Mr. Berko: I recently subscribed to the Value Line Investment Survey. One of its analysts, Ian Gendler, is recommending buying stock in General Motors, the largest automaker in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Jun 1 Tm Cln 8,628
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) May 31 Wideglide 107
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC