As Lake Erie algae season looms, Michigan punts on new farm rules

On the cusp of what's expected to be another sizable summer algae bloom in Lake Erie, the state of Michigan has released a plan for improving the lake that critics say doesn't do enough to reduce nutrient-laden runoff from farms. The state calls the 23-page Domestic Action Plan for Lake Erie released June 13 a roadmap to help Michigan meet its joint pledge with Ohio and Canada to reduce phosphorous entering the lake by 40 percent over the next eight years.

