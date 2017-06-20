As bike rider deaths have spiked in M...

As bike rider deaths have spiked in Michigan, Detroit hopes new cycling infrastructure can help

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

As the owner of a bike shop called Wheelhouse Detroit, Kelli Kavanaugh practically rides the city's streets for a living. At times, it can be a dangerous job: She's felt cars graze her skin and the whir of vehicles passing too close to her as she rides in the bike lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) Tue Spartacus the cra... 8,658
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ? May 30 tittiesandbeer 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14) May 27 Ryan 26
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May '17 Solarman 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC