Analysis indicates partisan gerrymand...

Analysis indicates partisan gerrymandering has benefited GOP

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 file photo, Republican state Sens. Dan Soucek, left, and Brent Jackson, right, review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly, in Raleigh, N.C. An Associated Press analysis, using a new statistical method of calculating partisan advantage, finds traditional battlegrounds such as Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida and Virginia were among those with significant Republican advantages in their U.S. or state House races in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 1 hr Silent Echo 8,669
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Sat Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
News 18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ... May 31 No doubt 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,232 • Total comments across all topics: 282,021,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC