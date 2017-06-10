American Pickers to search for 'rusty...

American Pickers to search for 'rusty gold' in Michigan

The History channel's "American Pickers" series is coming to film in Michigan in August. Prior to the visit, they are looking for interesting people with large and unique antiques collections.

