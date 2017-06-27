Amazon granted $5 million in state funds to build second SE Michigan plant, hire 1,600 full-time
Stacy Mitchell with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance says while Amazon promises to hire large numbers of full-time employees, its overall affect on the economy results in more jobs lost than gained. Amazon is planning to build its second distribution center in Romulus, partly with funds from a five million dollar state grant.
