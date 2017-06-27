All of Michigan's incoming freshmen a...

All of Michigan's incoming freshmen are enrolled as fall camp is roughly a month away

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Wolverines will open Jim Harbaugh's third fall camp at Michigan that day before opening the season in Texas against Florida on Sept. 2. And, as of now anyway, it appears the team will have all of its 2017 incoming freshman class accounted for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16) 16 min Chilli J 8,717
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants 16 hr Well 10
News Manslaughter charges eyed in deadly Grenfell To... Jun 24 Anonymous 1
Is he single Jun 23 ishe 1
Chi Lites Trust Fund Fraud Story Jun 23 News 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12) Jun 11 Wideglide 108
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC