3 W Mi golfers still in Michigan Amateur
The field has been narrowed to 16 at the Michigan Amateur, and three West Michigan golfers and former champs are still in the mix. In the second round, Sam Weatherhead, the Amateur's defending champion , beat Derrek Klimek, the five-time reigning club champ at Egypt Valley.
