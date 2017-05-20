"When you're called to service, you serve," says Michigan's...
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed: "If you are willing to listen, if you are really about solving problems, then people don't really care what you look like or what your faith is. They care a lot more about what you want to do for them and their families."
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|INFIDEL
|8,581
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|Wed
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
