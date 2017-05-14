We miss these restaurants from Michigan's past
Sometimes a restaurant becomes more than just a place to grab a bite to eat. It can be the place where you meet dear friends, always find familiar faces and seek comfort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|Sat
|Tm Cln
|8,583
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|May 17
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC