VIDEO: Driver slams into Michigan business

The Flint Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the driver who slammed into a business on May 16. Surveillance video captures the shocking moment when a driver of an SUV crashed through the shop in the 4040 block of Corunna Road around 1 a.m. Police describe the vehicle as a four-door tan Ford Explorer. The driver is believed to be a male in his 30s with a goatee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.