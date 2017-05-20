VIDEO: Driver slams into Michigan bus...

VIDEO: Driver slams into Michigan business

Wednesday

The Flint Township Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the driver who slammed into a business on May 16. Surveillance video captures the shocking moment when a driver of an SUV crashed through the shop in the 4040 block of Corunna Road around 1 a.m. Police describe the vehicle as a four-door tan Ford Explorer. The driver is believed to be a male in his 30s with a goatee.

Chicago, IL

