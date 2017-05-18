State lawmakers from the Thumb, Northern Michigan want psychiatric hospitals in their districts
Governor Snyder's proposed budget includes $115 million to build a new psychiatric hospital to replace the aging Caro Center. The state is considering building a new psychiatric hospital as a replacement for the aging Caro Center in Tuscola County, in the Thumb.
