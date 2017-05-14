Shooting stemming from apparent road rage leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a shooting following an apparent road rage situation left one person dead and another seriously injured in western Michigan. The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot near an automotive dealership Kent County's Sparta Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|10 hr
|positronium
|8,584
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|May 17
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC