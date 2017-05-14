Shooting stemming from apparent road ...

Shooting stemming from apparent road rage leaves 1 dead

Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Authorities say a shooting following an apparent road rage situation left one person dead and another seriously injured in western Michigan. The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot near an automotive dealership Kent County's Sparta Township.

Chicago, IL

