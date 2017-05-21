Scholarship named after Western Michi...

Scholarship named after Western Michigan president Dunn

14 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The school says Saturday that the scholarship will cover more than $100,000 in annual tuition for eligible Western Michigan graduates who are admitted into the Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine degree program. The scholarship fund is endowed with $2.2 million in contributions from community leaders, Western Michigan University trustees, and Borgess Health and Bronson Healthcare.

