President Trumpa s job approval rating at 40 percent in Michigan
President Donald Trump has not received a honeymoon from Michigan voters in the first months of his new administration. A recent poll by Marketing Resource Group shows that 40 percent of Michigan voters approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing in his first four months in office while 51 percent disapprove.
