'Poetry ... my friend, comforter' - Poet Laureate Lorna...

Lorna Goodison being invested as Poet Laureate of Jamaica 2017-2020 by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen at a ceremony at King's House, recently. Fittingly, since poetry is a blend of the two, words and music imbued the ceremony at King's House on Wednesday when Lorna Goodison, "a superlative poet with a high international reputation", was invested as Jamaica's second nationally appointed Poet Laureate.

