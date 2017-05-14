'Poetry ... my friend, comforter' - Poet Laureate Lorna...
Lorna Goodison being invested as Poet Laureate of Jamaica 2017-2020 by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen at a ceremony at King's House, recently. Fittingly, since poetry is a blend of the two, words and music imbued the ceremony at King's House on Wednesday when Lorna Goodison, "a superlative poet with a high international reputation", was invested as Jamaica's second nationally appointed Poet Laureate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|18 hr
|Tm Cln
|8,583
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|May 17
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC