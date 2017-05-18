Pay raise recommended for Michigan governor, other elected officials
Michigan's next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state could get pay raises under a recommendation by the State Officers Compensation Commission. Seven years after a 10 percent salary cut and a wage freeze since, Michigan should restore its pay for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state to the 2010 level, the Michigan State Officers Compensation Commission agreed Friday morning.
