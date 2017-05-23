Michigan's Moritz Wagner, D.J. Wilson taking NBA Draft decisions down to the wire
As midnight ET rolled around on Tuesday, and the countdown to the NCAA's draft deadline hit 24 hours, Moritz Wagner and D.J. Wilson both remained on the board as underclassman entries to the 2017 NBA Draft. The two Michigan sophomores have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday to formally withdraw from the draft, if either wishes to retain his collegiate eligibility and return to Michigan in 2017-18.
