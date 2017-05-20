Michigan's business matchmaking efforts have yielded $5B in contracts
Those connections have yielded $5 billion in new contracts since 2010, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corp., which oversees the program. "In the last year, we probably brought in $250,000 in business but in our pipeline, we probably have got 12 active accounts that we are talking to," Tim English, Superior's vice president of sales and operations.
