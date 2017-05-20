Michigan Senate votes to outlaw female genital mutilation
The Michigan Senate approved legislation on Wednesday making genital mutilation of girls a state felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, both for doctors who perform the procedure and parents who transport a child to undergo the surgery. The legislation, which now goes to the state House of Representatives, was spurred by the case of an emergency room physician charged last month under federal law with performing genital mutilation on two 7-year-old girls at a suburban Detroit medical clinic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|INFIDEL
|8,581
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|Wed
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC