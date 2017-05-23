Michigan Senate OKs recount fee hike if election isn't close
In this Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, presidential Green Party candidate Jill Stein speaks at a news conference in front of Trump Tower in New York. Michigan's fee to recount election votes would double if a losing candidate is down by more than 5 percentage points under legislation approved Tuesday, May 23, 2017, by the state Senate in response to Stein's recount bid last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 hr
|Just Think
|8,590
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|May 17
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC