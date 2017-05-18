Michigan Republicans clash over proposed changes to teacher pensions
Some Republican leaders are trying to change teacher pensions to a 401 -style plan for new hires. But critics, including Gov. Snyder, say the change would create an unnecessary financial burden for the state.
