Michigan healthy food loan fund passes $10M in investments

A loan fund designed to boost access to healthy food in underserved Michigan communities has made more than $10 million in investments. The two-year-old Michigan Good Food Fund announced Wednesday it surpassed that mark through financing six enterprises in southeastern Michigan, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and the Upper Peninsula.

