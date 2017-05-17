Michigan suspended the osteopathic license of Dr. Bradley Bastow of Glenn following an investigation that concluded he engaged in several unsanitary practices and put the public's health and safety at risk. Michigan doctor suspended for performing liposuction in pole barn Michigan suspended the osteopathic license of Dr. Bradley Bastow of Glenn following an investigation that concluded he engaged in several unsanitary practices and put the public's health and safety at risk.

