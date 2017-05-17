Michigan doctor suspended for perform...

Michigan doctor suspended for performing liposuction in pole barn

Tuesday Read more: USA Today

Michigan suspended the osteopathic license of Dr. Bradley Bastow of Glenn following an investigation that concluded he engaged in several unsanitary practices and put the public's health and safety at risk.

Chicago, IL

