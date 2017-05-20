Michigan Democrats urge Trump to work closely with Congress on NAFTA renegotiation

President Donald Trump walks back to the White House in Washington after escorting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to his vehicle following Erdogan's visit, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. President Donald Trump's administration is moving forward with renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, and several Democrats from the Michigan delegation are hoping they keep Congress in the loop throughout the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.