Michigan Basketball: How the Wolverines go about replacing D.J. Wilson
Michigan basketball got a mix of good and bad news this week, but the big question facing the Wolverines is how do they replace D.J. Wilson? The Michigan basketball team knew there was a possibility that it would lose both Moe Wagner and D.J. Wilson to the 2017 NBA draft. And when the moment of truth came, Wagner returned and Wilson, who reportedly has a first-round promise from the Utah Jazz , decided to keep his name available to NBA teams on draft day.
