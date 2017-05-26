Michigan Basketball: How the Wolverin...

Michigan Basketball: How the Wolverines go about replacing D.J. Wilson

Michigan basketball got a mix of good and bad news this week, but the big question facing the Wolverines is how do they replace D.J. Wilson? The Michigan basketball team knew there was a possibility that it would lose both Moe Wagner and D.J. Wilson to the 2017 NBA draft. And when the moment of truth came, Wagner returned and Wilson, who reportedly has a first-round promise from the Utah Jazz , decided to keep his name available to NBA teams on draft day.

Chicago, IL

