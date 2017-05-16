Man convicted of murder in killing af...

Man convicted of murder in killing after Halloween party

Tuesday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A man who admits killing a woman after a Halloween party and stashing her body in the woods was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday in Michigan as jurors rejected his claim that the death was an accident. Chelsea Bruck, 22, disappeared after attending a party with hundreds of people in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township in 2014.

