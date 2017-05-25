Man, 43, arraigned on charges of interstate travel with missing teen

A 43-year-old Wisconsin man was arraigned in federal court on charges related to an incident where authorities allege he drove a 14-year-old Saginaw girl from her home to his, more than 425 miles away, with the intent to commit sex acts. James Werner was arraigned on Wednesday, May 24 on a count of accused of interstate transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

