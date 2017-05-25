Man, 43, arraigned on charges of inte...

Man, 43, arraigned on charges of interstate travel with missing teen

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A 43-year-old Wisconsin man was arraigned in federal court on charges related to an incident where authorities allege he drove a 14-year-old Saginaw girl from her home to his, more than 425 miles away, with the intent to commit sex acts. James Werner was arraigned on Wednesday, May 24 on a count of accused of interstate transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 14 hr Tm Cln 8,602
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... May 18 Solarman 1
1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe... May 17 EARTHQUAKE 1
News Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14) May 15 swedenforever 23
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ... May 13 Bob 5
William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants May 12 Barb 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC