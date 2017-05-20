Lake Michigan dune controversy reignites as marina, homes proposed

SAUGATUCK TWP., MI For all the talks of development under the late oil tycoon Aubrey McClendon's ownership, his footprint on the Lake Michigan-fronting Singapore dunes is largely an unfinished two-mile road leading to the mansion at the mouth of the Kalamazoo River. But there's also a deep distrust of private development in the grassy dune land that defines the Saugatuck area, and old grudges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.