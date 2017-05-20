Jim Harbaugh accuses 'football factor...

Jim Harbaugh accuses 'football factories' of keeping Michigan out of satellite camps

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines had plans to partner up with Tulane for a camp in New Orleans before, ultimately, the school got moved out of the picture in favor of in-state power LSU. "It's definitely a strategy by several football factories to prevent competitors on their turf," Harbaugh told the magazine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr INFIDEL 8,581
News DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ... Thu Solarman 1
1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe... Wed EARTHQUAKE 1
News Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14) May 15 swedenforever 23
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ... May 13 Bob 5
William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants May 12 Barb 1
See all Michigan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC