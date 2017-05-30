Increased facial and head injuries after motorcycle helmet law change in Michigan
Skull fractures and other head and facial injuries from motorcycle trauma in Michigan have doubled since that state relaxed its motorcycle helmet laws, reports a study in the June issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons . The new study is one of the first to focus on how helmet laws affect CMF trauma rates.
