Increased facial and head injuries after motorcycle helmet law change in Michigan

Saturday May 27 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Skull fractures and other head and facial injuries from motorcycle trauma in Michigan have doubled since that state relaxed its motorcycle helmet laws, reports a study in the June issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , the official medical journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons . The new study is one of the first to focus on how helmet laws affect CMF trauma rates.

