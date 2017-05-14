How we are helping Michigan, and America, to fight the opioid epidemic

An overdose kit includes naloxone or Narcan, an opioid antidote, for all life support vehicles in Jackson County. The federal Department of Health and Human Services is committed to helping local communities battle opioid use and deaths by promoting the availability of such overdose-reversing drugs as part of a strategy that also includes improving access to addiction treatment and working on better ways to medically manage pain, the author writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.