How we are helping Michigan, and America, to fight the opioid epidemic
An overdose kit includes naloxone or Narcan, an opioid antidote, for all life support vehicles in Jackson County. The federal Department of Health and Human Services is committed to helping local communities battle opioid use and deaths by promoting the availability of such overdose-reversing drugs as part of a strategy that also includes improving access to addiction treatment and working on better ways to medically manage pain, the author writes.
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|Sat
|Tm Cln
|8,583
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|1985 picks one thru 3 will be annouced the othe...
|May 17
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|Michigan's Snyder Signs Bill Raising Minimum Wage (May '14)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|23
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|DeVos booed speaking at historically black univ...
|May 13
|Bob
|5
|William ross,aka will ross, rape warrants
|May 12
|Barb
|1
