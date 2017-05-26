Girl in critical condition after rescue from house fire
As the cleanup process started later in the day, Greg Handrick came to see what was left of the house that put his family in danger. "When I pulled up to the scene, it was like almost in a scary movie," said Handrick, a cousin of the home's occupants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Michigan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... (Nov '16)
|21 hr
|Tm Cln
|8,628
|How many Hells Angels chapters in Michigan? (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Wideglide
|107
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|Wed
|No doubt
|1
|what do you think of Debbie stabhimnow ?
|May 30
|tittiesandbeer
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Who are you voting for in the Michigan Governor... (Oct '14)
|May 27
|Ryan
|26
|DTE Energy DTE Energy announces plan to reduce ...
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC