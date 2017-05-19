First traces of West Nile virus detected in Michigan for 2017
The mosquitoes are out and the first activity of the West Nile virus has been found in West Michigan for 2017. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that the virus has been found in a turkey in Barry County and a crow in Kalamazoo County.
